Ukrainian couple welcomes first Topeka baby born to refugees from Ukraine war

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Ukrainian couple residing in Topeka welcomed their second child Saturday morning at Stormont Vail. The child is the first Topeka baby born to refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Father, Alex Vakhovskyi, mother, Daria Vakhovska, and 8-year old sister, Yeva, welcomed baby Maya at 1:54 a.m. Saturday. She weighs 7.9 lbs. and is 19.29 in. tall.

Alex, Daria and Yeva are Ukrainian refugees that fled Ukraine during their war with Russia. They shared with 13 NEWS that they’ve lived in villages in Ukraine and also stopped in Poland on their way to the States.

Alex shared his experiences. “When the war started, we were asleep,” Alex said. “My wife woke me up and said, ‘Did you see the news? There is a war starting.’ I was shocked. We tried to figure out what we need to do, what we need to pack in the car.”

“When you were asleep, you’d hear explosions and the mirrors and glass shaking,” Alex added. “In this moment, we just held our children and closed their ears. You just didn’t know what to expect.”

They’ve lived in Topeka since Nov. 2022. “We’re happy to be in a safer place, in a better country,” Alex said. “We have opportunity to grow and it is a good place to get education for our children.”

The family is now looking to become permanent residents and United States citizens. Maya is already a U.S. citizen because she was born in the country.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.