Tuesday forecast: Still time to prepare for the winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You have 2 days to continue to prepare for the snow storm that will lead to blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures.

Taking Action:

Snow is likely Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. No matter how much snow ends up falling, winds will be a factor leading to blizzard conditions. Traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended. Even Saturday with gusts 25 mph still possible, it still might be tricky but at least it’ll be relatively lighter than the gusts 35-50 mph through Friday evening. Dangerous wind chills are likely and colder than -10 Wednesday night through Saturday morning. Could even be as cold as -30 to -40. This means frostbite could develop on exposed skin in 10-20 minutes. With the strong winds and dangerous temperatures, shoveling Thursday afternoon or Friday won’t do much good. May have to wait until Saturday with the relatively lighter winds and wind chills ‘milder’, 0 to -10.

Couple other reminders: Heart attacks are common in those that shovel snow. The good news is this will be a light fluffy snow but when it’s going to be as cold as it is and with how much we could potentially see with accumulation you’ll want to listen to your body. Blizzard warnings mean sustained winds of 35 mph or greater and/or visibility dropping to ¼ mild visibility or less. It has nothing to do with snow…with this in mind if a blizzard warning is issued, it may last through Friday due to the winds and reduced visibility even though the snow will be completely done by mid-afternoon Thursday at the latest.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy with the best chance for mostly sunny skies near the Nebraska border. Highs in the low 20s north and mid-upper 20s along and south of I-70. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 30s. A few flurries can’t be ruled out but minimal impacts are expected. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

As the storm system moves in overspreading snow throughout northeast KS Wednesday night and a cold front pushes through, temperatures during the day Thursday will likely remain steady if not fall through the day. This means wind chills around -25 most of the day and snow likely through early afternoon hours of Thursday.

While this is subject to change, think most spots will end up getting 3-7″ of snow across northeast KS. This will be fine tuned through Wednesday afternoon so stay updated.

The cold continues through the holiday weekend although warmer weather starts to move in Sunday and Monday. Some models are indicating a low chance for flurries Sunday night but will keep it dry for now.

