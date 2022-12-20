Topekans found to pay 4% less than state average on utility bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have been found to pay 4% less than the state average and 17.6% less than the national average on their monthly utility bills.

As the Capital City enters the thick of the winter season, Doxo - the bank payment app - says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that it recently released its report on the U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2022. It said the report examines how much Americans spend on utility bills - including electric, gas, water and sewer, and waste and recycling - each month.

According to the report, which looks at utility bills from both a local and national perspective, Topekans spend about $375 per month on utility bills. The state average is $325 per month.

The report also indicated that the national average spent on utility bills is $328 per month or $3,936 per year. Meanwhile, about 78% of households pay their utility bills.

In total, Doxo said about $399 billion is spent each year on utilities and amounts to 6% of consumers’ income.

In the Capital City, the report found that the average household pays $1,650 per month for the 10 most common household bills. It was found to be the 21st most expensive city in Kansas for household expenses.

Lastly, Doxo said household expenses in Topeka, on average, are 17.6% lower than the national average of $2,003 and 4% lower than the state average of $1,720.

On average, Doxo found Topekans pay the following for their monthly bills:

Bill Type Average Monthly Payment Mortgage $929 Rent $829 Auto Loans $572 Utilities $375 Health Insurance $84 Auto Insurance $150 Cable and Internet $88 Mobile $103 Alarm and Security $149 Life Insurance $120

To read the full report, click HERE.

