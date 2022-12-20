Topeka Zoo to close Zoo Lights, modifies schedule ahead of winter storm

Topeka Zoo Lights
Topeka Zoo Lights(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain, sleet, snow or 20 below, Kansas weather has a mind of its own and the Topeka Zoo has announced modified hours to prepare.

With a major winter storm on the horizon and expected to impact the area, the Zoo said it has updated its Zoo lights hours. On Thursday, Dec. 22, it said it will be closed due to anticipated travel conditions and freezing temperatures. Friday and Saturday, it will remain open but the weather may change that.

For all remaining nights, the Zoo said ZooLights will close at 9 p.m.

“Though we know Kansas weather can be unpredictable, we hope making this decision a day early will allow our community and their visiting family members to adjust so they can still enjoy Zoo Lights,” said Jared Bednar, Director of Administration and Creative

The Zoo indicated that any prepurchased tickets for Dec. 20 - 28 can be used at any time or date during the remainder of Zoo Lights. Additionally, tickets can still be purchased online and at the gate for dates the event is open.

“We appreciate the flexibility of our guests, volunteers, and staff,” said Bednar. “It truly takes a community to pull off Zoo Lights, and with each year being a different experience, we hope as many people as possible have a chance to enjoy the festive atmosphere.”

A summary of the Zoo Lights schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 20 - 5 - 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21 - 5 - 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 23 - 5 - 9 p.m. (tentative)
  • Saturday, Dec. 24 - 5 - 9 p.m. (tentative)
  • Sunday, Dec. 25 - 6 - 9 p.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 26 - 5 - 9 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 27 - 5 - 9 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 28 - 5 - 9 p.m.

