Topeka-area churches offer Christmas Eve services on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On what may be one of the coldest Christmas Eves in recent memory in the Topeka area, many local churches will open their doors nonetheless for special services throughout the day on Saturday.

The projected high temperature on Saturday is 15 degrees, but that won’t stop churches of various denominations from opening their doors as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Some of the Christmas Eve services and Masses will begin as early as 10 a.m. Saturday, with others beginning as late as midnight.

Here is a listing of some of the Christmas Eve services and Masses that are scheduled in the Topeka vicinity, according to denomination.

Assembly of God

First Assembly of God Church, 500 S.W. 27th, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Baptist-American

West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th., 7 p.m.

Baptist-Southern

First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 S.W. Gage, 4 p.m. Saturday.

Bible

Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 S.W. 10th Ave., 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Topeka Bible Church, 1101 S.W. Mulvane, 1, 2:30, 4, 5:30 p.m. Ticketed event. Go online to discovertbc.com for more information.

Catholic

Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 S.W. 17th, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and midnight.

Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 N.W. 46th, 4 and 7 p.m.

Christian

Northland Christian Church, 3102 N.W. Topeka Blvd., 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Christian-Disciples of Christ

West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood, 9 p.m.

Episcopal

Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 S.W. 8th Ave., 6 and 10 p.m., with music preceding the service at 5:40 and 9:40 p.m.

Lutheran

Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 S.W. Gage, 4,6, 8 and 10 p.m.

Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 817 S.W. Harrison, 7 p.m., with music at 6:30 p.m.

United Methodist

Oakland United Methodist Church, 801 N.E. Chester Ave., 1 p.m.

Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 S.W. Burlingame Road, 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Kansas Avenue United Methodist Church, 1029 N. Kansas Ave., 3 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 600 S.W. Topeka Blvd., 6 and 11 p.m.

Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7443 S.W. 29th, 7 p.m.

If you’d like your congregation to be added to wibw.com’s list of Christmas Eve services, send the name of the church along with the time and date of the services, as well as the street address of the church, to phil.anderson@wibw.com. The deadline for submissions is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

