Topeka-area churches offer Christmas Eve services on Saturday

Topeka-area churches will offer Christmas Eve services on Saturday.
Topeka-area churches will offer Christmas Eve services on Saturday.(Source: Pixabay)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On what may be one of the coldest Christmas Eves in recent memory in the Topeka area, many local churches will open their doors nonetheless for special services throughout the day on Saturday.

The projected high temperature on Saturday is 15 degrees, but that won’t stop churches of various denominations from opening their doors as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Some of the Christmas Eve services and Masses will begin as early as 10 a.m. Saturday, with others beginning as late as midnight.

Here is a listing of some of the Christmas Eve services and Masses that are scheduled in the Topeka vicinity, according to denomination.

Assembly of God

First Assembly of God Church, 500 S.W. 27th, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Baptist-American

West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th., 7 p.m.

Baptist-Southern

First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 S.W. Gage, 4 p.m. Saturday.

Bible

Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 S.W. 10th Ave., 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Topeka Bible Church, 1101 S.W. Mulvane, 1, 2:30, 4, 5:30 p.m. Ticketed event. Go online to discovertbc.com for more information.

Catholic

Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 S.W. 17th, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and midnight.

Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 N.W. 46th, 4 and 7 p.m.

Christian

Northland Christian Church, 3102 N.W. Topeka Blvd., 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Christian-Disciples of Christ

West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood, 9 p.m.

Episcopal

Grace Episcopal Cathedral, 701 S.W. 8th Ave., 6 and 10 p.m., with music preceding the service at 5:40 and 9:40 p.m.

Lutheran

Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 S.W. Gage, 4,6, 8 and 10 p.m.

Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 817 S.W. Harrison, 7 p.m., with music at 6:30 p.m.

United Methodist

Oakland United Methodist Church, 801 N.E. Chester Ave., 1 p.m.

Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 S.W. Burlingame Road, 2, 5 and 8 p.m.

Kansas Avenue United Methodist Church, 1029 N. Kansas Ave., 3 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 600 S.W. Topeka Blvd., 6 and 11 p.m.

Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7443 S.W. 29th, 7 p.m.

If you’d like your congregation to be added to wibw.com’s list of Christmas Eve services, send the name of the church along with the time and date of the services, as well as the street address of the church, to phil.anderson@wibw.com. The deadline for submissions is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
Catherine Dutcher
Corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with juvenile inmate
FILE
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
Winter Storm Watch
Dangerous Winter Storm Arrives Wednesday Night!
FILE
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air fleeing police

Latest News

FILE
81-year-old woman seriously injured after 2-car collision Kansas highway
Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B's restaurant at 113 W. Santa Fe Ave. in downtown Burlingame.
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 27-year-old Abilene man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday about 14...
Abilene man seriously injured in fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County