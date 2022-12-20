Suspect in Wanamaker assault charged, faces multiple felonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have now been filed against the suspect in multiple assaults on Wanamaker Rd. December 13.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay told 13 NEWS he filed seven counts against Zunzella McBride. Among those charges are four felonies, including the top charge for Level 4 aggravated battery. If convicted, McBride faces up to 3 to 14 years behind bars.

McBride was arrested Dec. 13, after Topeka Police officers responded to a call of someone assaulting and injuring an employee at Academy Sports. TPD says he then ran to the intersection of SW Wanamaker and Huntoon, where he threw a rock into a vehicle being driven by 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine.

Lovergine spoke with a woman who said she also had an encounter with McBride. The woman, a food delivery driver, said she was waiting outside a restaurant for an order when the man approached her and hit her with a stick before running off. McBride then hid in the cap of a nearby truck, before surrendering to police.

