Southwest Topeka’s McClure Rd. closes due to water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McClure Rd. in southwest Topeka has been closed due to a water main break.

The City of Topeka says on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, that the south leg of McClure Rd. is completely closed at SW 32nd St.

City staff indicated that a water main break in the area forced the road’s closure.

Officials noted that travel from east to west remains unaffected.

Staff said the closure is expected to be in place for 2 - 3 weeks.

