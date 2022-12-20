Sole Reason hands out sneakers to Boys and Girls Club

Sole Reason handed out brand new sneakers at the Topeka Boys and Girls Club Tuesday.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Dec. 20, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka non-profit brightened the holidays for one group of kids.

Sole Reason handed out brand new sneakers at the Topeka Boys and Girls Club Tuesday afternoon. The group also welcomed Kansas Heavyweight Champion John “Iron Man” Cantrell to take some pictures with kids, while Topeka Chamber President Curtis Sneden performed some magic for them.

Sole Reason is just happy to give the kids something meaningful this Christmas.

“Shoes are the basis of everything,” Sole Reason Founder Jerry Hudgins said. “It gives them stability, it gives them a sense of purpose, it gives them pride. It gives them something new, because a lot of these kids don’t get anything new for Christmas. We’re honored to be able to give these kids something brand new.”

Sole Reason has given out a little over 7,000 sneakers since 2016. You can go to SoleReason.net if you’d like to help.

