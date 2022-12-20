Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions.

As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.

Commissioners will still conduct their Thursday meeting at its regular 9 a.m. time via Zoom, so Commissioners can discuss end-of-the-year items.

The Shawnee Co. Courthouse announced it will close Thursday as well, citing the same reason as the Commission.

The Topeka National Weather Service (NWS) has issued frigid wind chills expected to range from –30 to –45 degrees, along with high confidence forecasts of dangerous wintry conditions in the area.

If you are a county employee and have questions about essential functions or how this closure will affect employees, contact your immediate supervisors.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.