Second suspect charged for rape at Library Park Apartments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed charges Tuesday against a second suspect in a recent rape case.

Kagay says Tryvion Coplin has been charged with Aggravated Criminal Sodomy for his part in a December 7 rape at the Library Park Apartments. Coplin is being held on $1 million bond. He’ll appear for a scheduling docket next week.

Kagay previously announced several other charges, including rape, battery and kidnapping, against Christopher Kuone in the same case.

