Second suspect charged for rape at Library Park Apartments

Treyvion Coplin
Treyvion Coplin(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed charges Tuesday against a second suspect in a recent rape case.

Kagay says Tryvion Coplin has been charged with Aggravated Criminal Sodomy for his part in a December 7 rape at the Library Park Apartments. Coplin is being held on $1 million bond. He’ll appear for a scheduling docket next week.

Kagay previously announced several other charges, including rape, battery and kidnapping, against Christopher Kuone in the same case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
Catherine Dutcher
Corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with juvenile inmate
FILE
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
Winter Storm Watch
Tuesday forecast: Still time to prepare for the winter storm

Latest News

Live at Five
All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus...
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
FILE
Topekans found to pay 4% less than state average on utility bills
Topeka and Shawnee Co. officials cut the ribbon the Deer Creek Trail extension.
Parks and Rec. to say goodbye to director of planning, development after 14 years