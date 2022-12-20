Seaman cancels early release day to end semester

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned.

USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well.

The district says the decision was made earlier in the week to allow the high school time to reschedule final exams originally scheduled for that day.

“This decision was made earlier than usual to allow the high school to reschedule the finals that were originally scheduled for Thursday,” USD 345 Spokesperson Candace LeDuc said. “Building principals will be communicating with parents regarding schedule changes due to Thursday’s early release day cancellation. This is a unique situation and will not be typical of our cancellation procedure.”

