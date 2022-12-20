RCPD details icy crashes along Marlatt Ave.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have detailed two crashes that closed an icy stretch of Marlatt Ave. for about two hours.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Marlatt Ave. with reports of a collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kathleen Klingsieck, 65, of Randolph, had been headed east on Marlatt when the sedan slid off the road into the right ditch. The car came back onto the road and then slid into the left ditch.

RCPD noted that the car sustained significant damage to the left side, however, Klingsieck declined EMS services.

About half an hour later, crews said they were called 8 blocks away to the 2100 block of Marlatt with reports of another crash.

When officials arrived at this scene, they said they found a 2001 Dodge Dakota driven by Sharon Greene, 66, of Riley, had been headed east when it, too, slid after a curve in the road which caused the car to fishtail and slide into the westbound lane.

RCPD indicated that a 2019 Hyundai Tucson driven by Claudia Hissong, 26, of Manhattan, had been headed west as Greene entered the westbound lane which caused a collision. Hissong attempted to stop, however, she was unable to and slid due to the icy conditions of the road.

Officials noted that Hissong hit Greene on the passenger’s side which caused Greene to spin counterclockwise. Hissong’s vehicle then rolled off the road to the right, through a ditch and landed on a private property.

RCPD said Greene was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with minor injuries. No injuries were reported for Hissong.

Officials had closed Marlatt Ave. to clear the first accident around 7:30 and reopened the road after the second was cleared around 9:40 a.m.

