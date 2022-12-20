Parks and Rec. to say goodbye to director of planning, development after 14 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 14 jam-packed years, Shawnee County Parks + Recreation will say goodbye to its director of planning and development.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that it will say goodbye to John Boyd, director of planning and development, as he retires. His last day with the department is set for Dec. 30 with a retirement celebration set for 1 - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Reynolds Lodge in Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee.

SCP+R noted that Boyd has spent 14 years with the department as he joined back in 2008 as park supervisor for athletic and aquatic maintenance. In 2015, he became superintendent of greenspace and parkland before he was promoted to his current position.

The Department indicated that major projects Boyd has overseen include the extension of the Deer Creek Trail and working on a master plan for the development of Family Park.

“I’ve had my fingers in a lot of projects [throughout my career],” Boyd said.

Those include the development of the Bettis Family Sports Complex, the Junior Pond renovation at Lake Shawnee and the Lake Shawnee Arboretum walking trails.

Boyd said he considers the most rewarding part of his career to be hiring young seasonal staff and watching them grow. He even keeps in touch with a few former employees who are now adults and have become successful in their own careers.

