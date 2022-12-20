Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka.

13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.

13 NEWS has contacted several local, state and Federal law enforcement agencies in Topeka, including the Kansas Department of Revenue. A Revenue spokesperson told us, “Due to the ongoing investigation, all media inquiries are being directed to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Wichita.”

We contacted the U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson Danielle Thomas, in Wichita, and she would only say, “Our office doesn’t have any comment.”

13 NEWS will continue to investigate what type of law enforcement action happened at I-70 Auto Auction last weekend.

