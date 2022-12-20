Officials investigate after man throws brick through semi’s window in Manhattan

FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a man threw a brick through the window of a semi-truck in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officials were called to the 700 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said an employee of Crete Carrier Corporation reported that a 40-year-old man had thrown a brick at his semi-truck which caused damage to the windshield and passenger door.

RCPD noted that the damage caused the business about $1,200. They did not list a suspect in the crime.

