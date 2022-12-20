Man arrested after shattering church’s front door, violating bond

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The week of Christmas, a man in Manhattan was arrested for shattering the front door of a church with a tabletop and violating his bond.

The Riley County Police Department says Theodore Ayon, 40, of Manhattan, has been arrested after a criminal damage to property call on Monday.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officials said they were called to the First Church of God in the 500 block of S. 8th St. in Manhattan with reports of the crime.

When officials arrived, they said they found the front door of the church had been shattered with a tabletop.

RCPD indicated that Ayon was arrested for the crime and violation of his bond. He remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

