LED lights could be affecting your signals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Holidays close in and lighted displays adorn many homes, they may have an unexpected side effect on your homes.

While holiday lights are an honored tradition, many have switched to brighter and more eco-friendly LED lights in recent years. While they make for an improved display, 13 NEWS Engineer Aaron Edwards has explained the potential issues that come with the newer lights.

“One of the potential problems with the new LED lights is that while they’re pretty, they can generate a lot of radio frequency noise,” Edwards said. “This can interfere with your TV, radio, even your WiFi can be adversely affected when the Christmas lights are turned on.”

Many viewers have reached out to the station as they experience issues with the signals on their television, however, Edwards said the only real fix is to replace the defective lights.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.