KU’s Franklin earns POW

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since 2019, the Jayhawks have a Player of the Week.

After tying her career-high of 26 points and helping KU move to 10-0 this season, Franklin earned that honor on Monday.

Franklin becomes the first Jayhawk to earn a Big 12 Weekly honor since Ioanna Chatzileonti was named Freshman of the Week on Dec. 7, 2020, and the first to be named Big 12 Player of the Week since Holly Kersgieter received the honor on Nov. 11, 2019.

Franklin paced Kansas to top Tulsa 81-62 marking her seventh straight game scoring in double figures. Franklin ranks second on the team and seventh in the Big 12 with an average of 14.6 points per game. In the win over Tulsa, she surpassed the 1,100-point mark for her career and moved into 25th on KU’s all-time scoring list. Franklin has scored 1,118 points in her career as a Jayhawk.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.