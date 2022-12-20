Kansas Children’s Discovery Center hosts special event for Ukrainian Families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opened its doors for a private event made special for Topeka’s Ukrainian families on Monday.

“Tonight we’re hosting a children’s festival. December 19th in the Ukraine is St. Nicholas day and that’s a time to celebrate children and families and recognize what our local Ukrainian friends are going through,” says President and CEO of The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, Dene Mosier.

Kids were able to explore the Discovery Center, play, paint and even listen to a Christmas story.

The sugar plum from the Kansas Ballet even paid the families a visit with a special nutcracker performance.

“We have our wonderful friends from the Kansas ballet here. They just finished their nutcracker performance this weekend and they have made a special extension for tonight so they will be here with a nutcracker story time, and the sugar plum fairy will be dancing. Yana who you’ll hear from will be translating the story so that the families just have a wonderful experience,” says Mosier.

Four Ukrainian women even prepared traditional food that everyone was able to enjoy.

Yana Ross, Leader of the Ukrainian Refugee Task Force in the capital city, says Topeka has been very helpful in creating a new home for many Ukrainian families.

“So Topeka is an amazing community that has been extremely helpful to families and we have about 600 volunteers that come around each family,” says Ross.

The Discovery Center made the night extra special by sending the families home with presents and some jolly holiday caroling.

“We have gifts for the children, there are tables that the children can pick gifts for their grown-ups and put tags and paper on those so that they can send them home. All of the children following their tradition with St. Nicholas day are receiving mittens and gloves and scarves, it’s really just a time for them to come in and play and enjoy what we have to offer here at the Discovery Center,” says Mosier.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.