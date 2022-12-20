Kansas Children’s Discovery Center hosts special event for Ukrainian Families

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opened their doors for a private event made special for Topeka’s Ukrainian families on Monday.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opened its doors for a private event made special for Topeka’s Ukrainian families on Monday.

“Tonight we’re hosting a children’s festival. December 19th in the Ukraine is St. Nicholas day and that’s a time to celebrate children and families and recognize what our local Ukrainian friends are going through,” says President and CEO of The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, Dene Mosier.

Kids were able to explore the Discovery Center, play, paint and even listen to a Christmas story.

The sugar plum from the Kansas Ballet even paid the families a visit with a special nutcracker performance.

“We have our wonderful friends from the Kansas ballet here. They just finished their nutcracker performance this weekend and they have made a special extension for tonight so they will be here with a nutcracker story time, and the sugar plum fairy will be dancing. Yana who you’ll hear from will be translating the story so that the families just have a wonderful experience,” says Mosier.

Four Ukrainian women even prepared traditional food that everyone was able to enjoy.

Yana Ross, Leader of the Ukrainian Refugee Task Force in the capital city, says Topeka has been very helpful in creating a new home for many Ukrainian families.

“So Topeka is an amazing community that has been extremely helpful to families and we have about 600 volunteers that come around each family,” says Ross.

The Discovery Center made the night extra special by sending the families home with presents and some jolly holiday caroling.

“We have gifts for the children, there are tables that the children can pick gifts for their grown-ups and put tags and paper on those so that they can send them home. All of the children following their tradition with St. Nicholas day are receiving mittens and gloves and scarves, it’s really just a time for them to come in and play and enjoy what we have to offer here at the Discovery Center,” says Mosier.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
FILE
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air fleeing police
FILE
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
FILE - Response crews meet up at their morning briefing on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in...
UPDATE: 6,900+ barrels of oil recovered from Keystone spill

Latest News

Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year
Brandon Ave. Rezoning Approved
Liberty and Toledo football programs hold joint pep rally ahead of Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty and Toledo football programs hold joint pep rally ahead of Boca Raton Bowl
Hello, My Name Is: Grant Chandonais
Hello, My Name Is: Grant Chandonais
Ambucs donates Am-Trykes
Ambucs donates Am-Trykes