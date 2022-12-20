K-State’s Johnson nabs weekly honor

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Keyontae Johnson’s efforts continue to get recognized.

Johnson posted a double-double in the Wildcats big time win over Nebraska in the Wildcat Classic in Kansas City Saturday night. He led all players with 23 points and recorded 11 rebounds along with tying his career high with four steals.

Johnson has proved he can carry the load when needed, notching his seventh career double-double of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, including his second at K-State. Overall, he has 15 double-doubles.

Another fun fact, Johnson has scored in double figures in all 11 games for Kansas State this year.

The ‘Cats will play Radford Dec. 21 at Bramlage Coliseum with tip-off at 1:30 p.m.

