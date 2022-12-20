Helping Hands to offer, take donations for free cat shelters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer free Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters and serve as a donation drop-off point.

Helping Hands Humane Society, at 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that it will serve as a drop-off and pickup location for Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters.

With the forecasted extreme cold weather, HHHS said it cares about the well-being of our furry neighbors its heart goes out the free-spirited kitties. It said it knows many colony caregivers are worried.

HHHS noted that its hours are 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it will have a drop-off bin ready at the front doors when the shelter is open for cat shelter supplies.

MKC said Topekans can leave large styrofoam coolers and mylar blankets or mylar quilted car shades at HHHS and it will convert them into outdoor cat shelters and those who need a shelter can pick one up from the same place.

As the region expects freezing temperatures this week, MKC indicated that community members are desperate to keep feral and homeless cats in their areas warm.

