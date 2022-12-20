Gov.: $15 billion invested in Kansas’ private sector since 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Governor, around $15 billion has been invested in Kansas’ private sector since 2019.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that since she took office in 2019, the Sunflower State has attracted more than $15 billion in private sector investments. She said the significant economic development milestone has resulted in more than 53,000 jobs created or retained in the heart of the midwest.

“My administration has made Kansas a state where businesses have the support and stability they need to grow, hire, and succeed,” Kelly said. “These efforts have resulted in companies creating jobs across the state and corporations of all sizes from around the world choosing to be part of our historic economic development success.”

Gov. Kelly noted that almost half of the total committed capital investment has come within the past year - with two more weeks of December left to be reported. She said almost $7.5 billion has been generated in 2022, which is two times last year’s record amount.

Kelly indicated that the Panasonic electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in De Soto - which was announced in July - accounted for $4 billion. She said its impact on the state economy will become even more significant when suppliers finalize site locations.

“The Kelly Administration continues to deliver on the promise to bring prosperity to the state,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The state is pursuing – and landing – the kinds of companies and industries that will deliver high-quality, sustainable jobs for generations to come.”

The Department of Commerce said it has recorded 817 economic development successes since January 2019. It said these projects have been located in 83 out of 105 counties.

