Former Kansas corrections officer charged in child sex crimes case

A former corrections officer in Kansas has been officially charged with unlawful sexual relations in a child sex crimes case.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that criminal charges have officially been filed against Catherine Dutcher, 24.

DA Kagay said his office has charged Dutcher with one count of unlawful sexual relations - a level 4 person felony.

Dutcher was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15, and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on unlawful sexual relations - a department corrections employee with a juvenile corrections inmate 16 or older.

The Kansas Department of Corrections told 13 NEWS that Dutcher was hired on Aug. 22 and was fired on the same day as her arrest.

Dutcher remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond. Her first appearance has been set for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

