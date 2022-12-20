Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place.

In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant.

Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s.

McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business.

She formerly worked at eateries in both Emporia and in Topeka.

She took over Aunt B’s in April 2021.

“I was actually working at Cook’s in Topeka and Covid happened,” McKanna said, “and so we kinda temporarily got laid off.”

It didn’t take McKanna long to find a job.

Looking for work in March 2020, she began working at Aunt B’s in her hometown of Burlingame.

Aunt B’s traces its history to 2004, when it was opened by Brenda Dorr

After Dorr passed away in 2019, the restaurant was taken over by a local couple, who opened in during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m from here originally -- grew up here -- and stumbled upon it,” McKanna said of Aunt B’s. “And they were reopening it under a different owner and I thought, ‘Well, why not?’ and I got involved and eventually took it over.”

Having worked in restaurants for more than six years, including as a kitchen manager, McKanna knew what she was getting into.

“It’s a lot of hours -- a lot of work,” she conceded, “but it’s worth it in the end.”

Aunt B’s, located at 113 W. Santa Fe Ave. in downtown Burlingame, is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, except for the second Tuesday of the month, when it is closed; from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

McKanna is the head cook, and there are only two other employees, though she said her family members do offer lots of support.

McKanna says she works at the restaurant about 70 hours a week.

Though the hours are long and the work is hard, McKanna says she’s glad to offer a place for people to come together and see their friends. Customers come from surrounding towns including Harveyville, Osage City and even Topeka, about 30 miles away.

“I think just being in my hometown -- everybody knows everybody and the locals, it’s a lot of support , and that means a lot,” McKanna said. “And kinda be able to give back to where I grew up. It’s just like family, almost.”

Besides being a community gathering place, Aunt B’s offers made-from-scratch meals every day it’s open.

“Just the typical small-town cafe,” she said. “We’re nothing fancy. Just simple, comfort food.”

Aunt B’s uses Facebook to update its menu each week

“We do a different special every day,” she said, “so that gets posted every Tuesday.”

Aunt B’s also has several customer favorites, McKanna says.

“Definitely our burgers are popular,” she said. “The Philly cheesesteak is huge. And probably the absolute most popular is the cinnamon rolls, and usually, you have to come pretty early for those. They go pretty quick.

“Everything we do here is from scratch,” she added. “Expect home-cooked style food. The portions are pretty generous, so, hopefully, you won’t leave hungry.”

Customers say they appreciate having a place to come and eat good home-cooked food in Burlingame.

Customer Callie Shaw, of Harveyville, says “there’s some friends here in this town that I get to see when I come in here. I just enjoy it and so do my kids.”

Rosie Burgess, another customer from Burlingame, said, “We’re just real lucky to have ‘em. They have good food. If you’re anywhere around the area, come in and check it out.”

Dan Muzzy, who is pastor of the Federated Church in Burlingame, said members of his congregation gather regularly for coffee, conversations and Bible studies at Aunt B’s.

“It’s warm,” Muzzy said. “The atmosphere is friendly. It’s a great place to meet your friends and the people in the community, for them to be able to meet each other and say ‘Hi.’”

Mayor Michelle Mullinix said the community is better for having Aunt B’s serving local residents.

“We’ve been without a restaurant off-and-on for a couple of years,” Mullinix said. “It’s nice to have ‘em back in here. The ones of us who work in town call in a sandwich and we’re right here. We don’t have to drive anywhere. And the food’s great.”

For more information, including hours and daily specials, visit Aunt B’s Facebook page.

