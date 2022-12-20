Emporia State’s Long named Athlete of the Week

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The junior transfer has really come along in his time as a Hornet.

Long has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, including a career-high 29 in the win against No. 1 Northwest Missouri State.

He also scored 23 points in the loss to Missouri Western on Monday.

Heading into the break, Long is currently the leading scorer in MIAA only games and ranks sixth overall in scoring in the association.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.