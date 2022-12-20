Emporia State’s Long named Athlete of the Week

Emporia State guard Owen Long
Emporia State guard Owen Long(ESU Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The junior transfer has really come along in his time as a Hornet.

Long has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, including a career-high 29 in the win against No. 1 Northwest Missouri State.

He also scored 23 points in the loss to Missouri Western on Monday.

Heading into the break, Long is currently the leading scorer in MIAA only games and ranks sixth overall in scoring in the association.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
Catherine Dutcher
Corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with juvenile inmate
FILE
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
Winter Storm Begins Wednesday Evening
Tuesday forecast: Still time to prepare for the winter storm

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the second inning of a...
AP source: Royals, RHP Jordan Lyles agree on 2-year, $17M deal
After Jody Fortson signed a football and a ballcap for Ethan, Ethan signed a Chiefs Kingdom...
Chiefs player brings joy to Kansas boy who’s been at Ronald McDonald House for nearly a year
Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
KU’s Franklin earns POW
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA...
K-State’s Johnson nabs weekly honor