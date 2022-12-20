Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week.

Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.

Officials indicated that customers whose normal collection days are scheduled on Fridays will need to set their trash out on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Staff noted that the Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Office will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23.

