Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week.

Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.

Officials indicated that customers whose normal collection days are scheduled on Fridays will need to set their trash out on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Staff noted that the Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Office will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
Catherine Dutcher
Corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with juvenile inmate
FILE
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
FILE
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air fleeing police

Latest News

FILE
Southwest Topeka’s McClure Rd. closes due to water main break
FILE
Wichita daughter, father plead guilty to thousands in Medicaid fraud
FILE
K-State veterinarian warns pet owners to prepare ahead of extreme cold
FILE
LED lights could be affecting your signals