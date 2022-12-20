City pushes back decision on proposed utility rates increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A decision on a proposed utility rates increase in the Capital City will come a bit later than expected.

The City Council has pushed discussion on the proposal - which was supposed to come on Tuesday, Dec. 20 - will now be pushed to January with a vote expected on the 10th.

The City has estimated the proposal to increase the average monthly bill by about $9 per month.

It would be a 3-year plan that increases water rates by 11.8% in 2024 and 25, then 11.5% in 2026. Wastewater would increase by 8% then 9.25% while Stormwater would see 7.5 and 7% increases.

