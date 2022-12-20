Brewster Place to welcome new President and CEO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place will welcome a new President and CEO in March.

Brewster Place says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that Tim Wetzel will begin his tenure as the new President and CEO of the organization on March 6.

“As a not-for-profit, faith-based senior living community founded by Topeka’s four Congregational churches in 1964, we are very pleased to find a leader of Tim’s caliber who not only has a lifelong history with the United Church of Christ but over 19 years of executive leadership experience in continuing care retirement communities,” said Todd Pettygrove, Brewster Board Chair.

The organization noted that Wetzel currently serves as Executive Director of Cascade Manor in Eugene, Ore., and previously served as executive director at retirement communities similar in size in Texas and California.

Brewster said Wetzel has a passion for health and human service ministry and has a collaborative consensus-building management style. It said he values fiscal responsibility, good stewardship, holistic care, wellness of the mind, body and spirit and diversity.

“As a servant-leader, Tim’s values coupled with his experience managing multimillion-dollar budgets, and his expertise in strategic planning, finance, and marketing, make him the perfect fit to lead Brewster. He is mission-focused, placing equal value on those serving as those being served. As Brewster begins a multimillion-dollar renovation of Redwood - the first building on our 35-acre campus - it seems only fitting that Tim Wetzel takes the helm at this point in our history,” said Pettygrove.

Brewster indicated that Wetzel earned a bachelor’s degree from Heidelberg University, an MBA from Arizona State University and a second master’s degree in Information Systems Management from Seattle Pacific University. He also earned the Diaconal Ministry Certification from the Council of Human Service Ministries of the United Church of Christ.

Wetzel will begin his new role on March 6 and in the meantime, Matthew Burns continues to serve as interim President and CEO.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.