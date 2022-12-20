AG-elect names retired Court of Appeals Judge as new Solicitor General

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General-elect has named a retired Court of Appeals Judge as the new Solicitor General.

Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says on Monday, Dec. 19, that he has appointed recently retired Kansas Court of Appeals Judge Anthony J. Powell to serve as Solicitor General.

“Judge Powell has earned great respect in the Kansas legal community. As a former judge himself, he knows how to effectively defend the rights of Kansans in state and federal courts,” said Kobach. “He will be a formidable litigator for the state of Kansas.”

As Solicitor General, Kobach noted that Powell will represent Kansas in civil and criminal appeals.

“I’m honored to join our new attorney general’s leadership team and look forward to maintaining the same skilled professionalism from the solicitor’s office that I witnessed firsthand as a judge on the Kansas Court of Appeals,” said Powell. “I intend to advance sound legal arguments to the court and aggressively advocate for the people of Kansas as Solicitor General.”

Kobach indicated that Powell was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2013 and retired in June. During his time on the bench, he penned nearly 700 opinions which included several important published decisions in criminal law and sentencing, family law, workers’ compensation, torts and tax law.

The AG-elect also said Powell served as a Sedgwick Co. District Judge for a decade. While in private practice, he served four terms in the Kansas House of Representatives where he was elected Majority Whip. He also was chair of several committees including Federal and State affairs and Ethics and Elections.

Kobach noted that Powell earned his bachelor’s degree from George Washington University and his Juris Doctorate from the Washburn School of Law where he served as the associate editor of the Washburn Law Review.

The Kansas Solicitor General is a position that was created in 2007.

