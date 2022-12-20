Abilene man seriously injured in fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11 p.m. Monday on K-15 highway, about 1 1/2 miles north of the K-4 highway junction.

The location was about 14 miles south of Abilene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van was headed north on K-15 when it left the right -- or east -- side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

The van continued traveling in a northeasat direction, where it rolled several times, ejecting the driver. The van then caught fire and came to rest on its roof.

The driver, Dakota L. Jones, 27, of Abilene, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Jones, who was alone in the van, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.