Abilene man seriously injured in fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County

A 27-year-old Abilene man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday about 14...
A 27-year-old Abilene man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday about 14 miles south of Abilene in Dickinson County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a fiery, rollover crash late Monday in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11 p.m. Monday on K-15 highway, about 1 1/2 miles north of the K-4 highway junction.

The location was about 14 miles south of Abilene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander van was headed north on K-15 when it left the right -- or east -- side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

The van continued traveling in a northeasat direction, where it rolled several times, ejecting the driver. The van then caught fire and came to rest on its roof.

The driver, Dakota L. Jones, 27, of Abilene, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Jones, who was alone in the van, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
Catherine Dutcher
Corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with juvenile inmate
FILE
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
Winter Storm Watch
Dangerous Winter Storm Arrives Wednesday Night!
FILE
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air fleeing police

Latest News

Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B's restaurant at 113 W. Santa Fe Ave. in downtown Burlingame.
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Wind chills -10 to -35 Thursday through Saturday morning
Cold today, warmer tomorrow
The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opened their doors for a private event made special for...
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center hosts special event for Ukrainian Families