81-year-old woman seriously injured after 2-car collision Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - An 81-year-old woman was seriously injured after a 2-car collision on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of Indianola Rd. and westbound U.S. Highway 54 in Andover with reports of a collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2002 Ford F-250 driven by Christian J. Werne, 22, of Wichita, had been headed west on the highway as a 2017 Toyota Prius driven by Frederico Trujillo, 78, of Andover, was traveling behind.

KHP indicated that Werne’s vehicle slowed down and was hit by Trujillo.

Officials noted that Werne and his passenger Elizabeth A. Young, 23, of Lawrence, as well as Trujillo, all escaped the crash without injury. However, Trujillo’s passenger, Linda J. Simons, 81, of Andover, was taken to the Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

