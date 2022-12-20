6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of northern California

A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
Catherine Dutcher
Corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with juvenile inmate
FILE
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
Winter Storm Watch
Dangerous Winter Storm Arrives Wednesday Night!
FILE
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air fleeing police

Latest News

FILE
81-year-old woman seriously injured after 2-car collision Kansas highway
Hertz may have rented Nissan and Ford vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls, the federal...
US probing reports that Hertz rented cars with open recalls
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
Topeka-area churches will offer Christmas Eve services on Saturday.
Topeka-area churches offer Christmas Eve services on Saturday
Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B's restaurant at 113 W. Santa Fe Ave. in downtown Burlingame.
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot