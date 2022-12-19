Riley Co. officials to join statewide Taking Down DUI campaign

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Riley County will join the statewide Taking Down DUI enforcement campaign.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 16, it will begin a traffic enforcement campaign to last through Monday, Jan. 2. It said the statewide Taking Down DUI campaign will bring together local and state agencies across Kansas.

RCPD noted a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will support overtime enforcement efforts to aggressively target and remove impaired drivers from the road.

KDOT indicated that the New Year’s Day holiday period outranks most other holidays in the number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol or drugs.

RCPD said residents can also help during the enforcement period - as well as outside the campaign - by watching for suspicious driving behaviors. They should note the location, a description of the suspect’s vehicle and its direction of travel and then call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
FILE
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
FILE
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
FILE - Response crews meet up at their morning briefing on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in...
UPDATE: 6,900+ barrels of oil recovered from Keystone spill

Latest News

A ball field located next to the Velma Paris Community Center could be the site of a new splash...
New splash pad, renovated pool approved for Montera, Oakland communities
Midday in Kansas
Site of new splash pad
New splash pad, renovated pool approved for Montera, Oakland communities
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. guards against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college...
KU back into AP top 5 after Indiana rout; K-State receives votes