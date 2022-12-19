Riley Co. officials to join statewide Taking Down DUI campaign

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Riley County will join the statewide Taking Down DUI enforcement campaign.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 16, it will begin a traffic enforcement campaign to last through Monday, Jan. 2. It said the statewide Taking Down DUI campaign will bring together local and state agencies across Kansas.

RCPD noted a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will support overtime enforcement efforts to aggressively target and remove impaired drivers from the road.

KDOT indicated that the New Year’s Day holiday period outranks most other holidays in the number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol or drugs.

RCPD said residents can also help during the enforcement period - as well as outside the campaign - by watching for suspicious driving behaviors. They should note the location, a description of the suspect’s vehicle and its direction of travel and then call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so.

