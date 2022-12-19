RCPD: shotgun, truck, crossbows stolen in separate weekend cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for information after a shotgun, a truck and two crossbows were stolen in separate cases over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, officials were called to the 500 block of Pierre St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 30-year-old man reported that his car had been broken into and his Winchester SX4 shotgun was stolen - costing him about $1,180.

A few hours later, around 3:30 p.m., RCPD noted that officials were then called to the 300 block of Holly Pl. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived at this location, they said a 61-year-old woman reported her white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen, which cost her about $4,000.

Lastly, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, RCPD indicated it was called to Academy Sports in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Ave. with reports of another theft.

When officials arrived here, they said employees reported that three unknown suspects had stolen two crossbows from the business - costing about $640.

Anyone with information about the three crimes should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

