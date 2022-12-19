RCPD: shotgun, truck, crossbows stolen in separate weekend cases

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for information after a shotgun, a truck and two crossbows were stolen in separate cases over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, officials were called to the 500 block of Pierre St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 30-year-old man reported that his car had been broken into and his Winchester SX4 shotgun was stolen - costing him about $1,180.

A few hours later, around 3:30 p.m., RCPD noted that officials were then called to the 300 block of Holly Pl. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived at this location, they said a 61-year-old woman reported her white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen, which cost her about $4,000.

Lastly, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, RCPD indicated it was called to Academy Sports in the 400 block of E. Poyntz Ave. with reports of another theft.

When officials arrived here, they said employees reported that three unknown suspects had stolen two crossbows from the business - costing about $640.

Anyone with information about the three crimes should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
FILE
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
FILE
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
FILE - Response crews meet up at their morning briefing on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in...
UPDATE: 6,900+ barrels of oil recovered from Keystone spill

Latest News

A ball field located next to the Velma Paris Community Center could be the site of a new splash...
New splash pad, renovated pool approved for Montera, Oakland communities
Midday in Kansas
Site of new splash pad
New splash pad, renovated pool approved for Montera, Oakland communities
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. guards against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college...
KU back into AP top 5 after Indiana rout; K-State receives votes
FILE
Riley Co. officials to join statewide Taking Down DUI campaign