RCPD investigates after inmate takes glass from damaged kiosk

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the Riley Co. Police Dept. are investigating after an inmate took a piece of broken glass from a damaged kiosk over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officials were called to investigate an incident at the Riley Co. Jail in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd.

Officials noted that a 28-year-old male inmate had smashed a kiosk and telephone, taken a piece of the broken glass from the damaged kiosk and given it to another inmate.

RCPD said the crime cost the department around $2,100. Additional charges of criminal damage to property and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility are expected.

Officials did not disclose the identity of either inmate.

