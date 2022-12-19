RCPD investigates after inmate takes glass from damaged kiosk
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the Riley Co. Police Dept. are investigating after an inmate took a piece of broken glass from a damaged kiosk over the weekend.
The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officials were called to investigate an incident at the Riley Co. Jail in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd.
Officials noted that a 28-year-old male inmate had smashed a kiosk and telephone, taken a piece of the broken glass from the damaged kiosk and given it to another inmate.
RCPD said the crime cost the department around $2,100. Additional charges of criminal damage to property and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility are expected.
Officials did not disclose the identity of either inmate.
