One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee.

The driver of a white Chevrolet Equinox that was rear-ended was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies said at the scene that the driver’s injuries weren’t believed to be serious.

No injuries were reported to anyone in the other vehicle, which was able to be driven away from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

