Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare.

As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.

The Office indicated that snowfall is expected from Wednesday night through Thursday across the Sunflower State with the potential of four inches in some areas by Thursday. Along with the snow, arctic air will move in and winds will become strong out of the north and northwest. The highest gusts on Thursday are expected to be between 40 and 45 mph.

The Office noted that the wind and snow will cause visibility issues and create life-threatening wind shills in the -40 to -50 degree range - which should happen on Friday morning.

“Every year, Kansans must face the challenges of winter snowstorms,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “The key to meeting those challenges is to be prepared. I urge all Kansans to remember the lessons learned from past storms and take measures to make sure their families are ready by making a home emergency kit and emergency plan.”

According to the office, Kansans should prepare a home emergency kit to include a battery-operated radio, flashlight and extra batteries, extra blankets and warm clothes, nonperishable food, high-energy snacks and drinking water - at least 1 gallon per person per day for a minimum of three days.

The Office has also advised residents to keep an emergency supply kit in their car which includes jumper cables, flares or reflective triangles, an ice scraper, a car cellphone charger, a blanket, a map and cat litter or sand.

Officials have urged Kansans not to travel if the can. If they do travel, they should ensure someone knows their travel plans and make sure their vehicle has a full tank of gas during extreme cold situations so they can stay warm if they become stranded. Whether at home or on the road, residents should listen to their local radio and television stations for the latest weather information.

If residents do become stranded in a winter storm, the Office said they should not panic. They should stain in their vehicle, keep fresh air circulating through a downwind window, run the motor sparingly, turn on the dome light and ensure their tailpipe is clear of snow. Stimulate circulation and stay awake by moving arms and legs and if a resident does leave the car, they should work slowly in the now to avoid overexertion and the risk of a heart attack.

In any emergency situation on a state roadway, travelers can call the Kansas Highway Patrol at *47 or the Kansas Turnpike Authority - if on the Turnpike - at *582.

The Office also urged residents to prepare ahead of the storm to ensure livestock are taken care of. This includes appropriate shelter including blankets, dry bedding and proper ventilation. Farmers should also consider the amount and quality of feed available to their animals as well as access to fresh, unfrozen water.

