New splash pad, renovated pool approved for Montera, Oakland communities

A new splash pad for the Montera neighborhood and a renovated pool for the Oakland community were both approved by the Shawnee County Commission.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thinking of warmer weather, a new splash pad for the Montera neighborhood and a renovated pool for the Oakland community were both approved by the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approved a request for a design-build for the Oakland pool and Shawnee Co. South Community Splash pad.

The move will bring a new splash pad to the Montera community. Discussions have been started about eliminating one of the ball diamonds by the Velma K. Paris Community Center, 6715 SW Westview Rd., to make room for the new fixture.

The approval will also allow for a renovation of the Oakland pool - which has a history of vandalism. Officials said they would like to move the new pool closer to the road so those who attempt to vandalize it will be visible to passersby. This will also allow the old Oakland pool to remain open as the renovated pool is constructed.

Currently, both projects are in the design phase. Work could possibly start on both projects in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
FILE
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
FILE
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
FILE - Response crews meet up at their morning briefing on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in...
UPDATE: 6,900+ barrels of oil recovered from Keystone spill

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Site of new splash pad
New splash pad, renovated pool approved for Montera, Oakland communities
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. guards against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college...
KU back into AP top 5 after Indiana rout; K-State receives votes
FILE
Riley Co. officials to join statewide Taking Down DUI campaign