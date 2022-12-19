New splash pad, renovated pool approved for Montera, Oakland communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thinking of warmer weather, a new splash pad for the Montera neighborhood and a renovated pool for the Oakland community were both approved by the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approved a request for a design-build for the Oakland pool and Shawnee Co. South Community Splash pad.

The move will bring a new splash pad to the Montera community. Discussions have been started about eliminating one of the ball diamonds by the Velma K. Paris Community Center, 6715 SW Westview Rd., to make room for the new fixture.

The approval will also allow for a renovation of the Oakland pool - which has a history of vandalism. Officials said they would like to move the new pool closer to the road so those who attempt to vandalize it will be visible to passersby. This will also allow the old Oakland pool to remain open as the renovated pool is constructed.

Currently, both projects are in the design phase. Work could possibly start on both projects in 2023.

