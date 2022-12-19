More than half of oil spilled in Keystone Pipeline rupture recovered

Cold weather may slow recovery efforts
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool. According to federal data, it was the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than half of the oil spilled into Mill Creek in the Keystone Pipeline rupture has been recovered.

TC Energy, the Canadian company which operates the Keystone Pipeline, says as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, that it has recovered more than half the barrels of oil from Mill Creek that had spilled into it from the rupture in the pipeline. It said efforts continue to progress at the Washington Co. site.

The oil spill was detected 10 days earlier, on Dec. 8.

According to TC Energy, the forecasted cold weather has the potential to slow recovery efforts.

The company also indicated that it has established a notification system for those who wish to sign up and receive the latest updates in its recovery efforts.

TC Energy noted that it continues to work alongside the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The EPA has also released an interactive tool to show updated data on response efforts which will be updated daily.

TC Energy said the affected segment of the Pipeline remains isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation continue to advance. It said the segment will not be restarted until it is safe to do so and when regulatory approval is provided.

