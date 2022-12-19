Montana man accused attempting to run man down on I-35 in Lyon Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Montana man has been accused of attempting to run a man down on I-35 in Lyon Co.

KVOE reports that a man from Montana has been accused of attempting to run over another person with his SUV in Lyon Co. during the week of Dec. 12.

Jacob Anthony Culver, of Great Falls, stands accused of aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, speeding, criminal damage, failure to stop at a wreck and reckless driving.

Court records indicate that Culver allegedly damaged Stevie Swan’s vehicle before he sped off at more than 100 mph on I-35 near the Merchant St. junction where the speed limit is posted at 75.

Culver will face a first appearance in court at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, before Lyon Co. Judge Doug Jones.

