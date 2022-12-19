Monday forecast: Morning rain/snow mix, minimal impacts

Higher impacts from a storm system later in the week
By Doug Meyers
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rain/snow mix this morning leading to mainly wet roads however a few areas may get slick so use caution. The bigger concern will be the middle to latter half of the week for snow, strong winds, and dangerous wind chills.

Taking Action:

  1. Use caution with the precipitation this morning. There still may be a few slick spots especially on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses. Keep on eye on the temperatures as well, the closer it gets to the freezing mark, the higher probability of slick conditions.
  2. A storm system later this week will bring several inches of snow and strong winds that could lead to blizzard conditions. Traveling Wednesday night through Friday is not recommended at this time.
  3. Frigid wind chills are expected to end the week. Obviously if you have to be outside, cover up because the expected wind chills could produce frost bite in 10-20 minutes on exposed skin.

There is a lot going on in the next 8 days with the highest impacts this week occurring Wednesday night through Friday evening with the combination of strong winds, frigid temperatures and snow. While it’s too early to discuss snowfall totals at this time for the Wednesday night to Thursday time frame, whatever snow we get will be blowing around likely leading to blizzard conditions.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low: 23
Today: Rain/snow mix through early afternoon. Temperatures above freezing and initial dry air will limit snowfall totals but Trace-1″ for most areas are still possible with some isolated 1-2″. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the teens. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

There is a chance we could get snow beginning as early as Wednesday afternoon but will keep it starting Wednesday night in the 8 day lasting through Thursday. This will also come with the dangerous wind chills. Wind chills will likely remain in the range of -10 to -35 beginning Wednesday night lasting through Saturday morning. Saturday’s wind chill could warm back up near 0° but drop back down to around -10 for Christmas morning.

