Marlatt Ave. reopened after separate collisions due to icy conditions

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of Marlatt Ave. has reopened in Manhattan after it was closed as crews responded to two separate collisions due to the road’s icy conditions.

Just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, the Riley County Police Department says the stretch of Marlatt Ave. between Seth Child Rd. and Browning Ave. had been closed as emergency crews responded to two separate collisions.

RCPD noted that the stretch of road had iced over due to a mix of rain and snow and falling temperatures.

Officials urged caution as many traveled to work as other areas could quickly become icy as well.

Around 9:40 a.m., RCPD indicated that the stretch of road had been reopened, however, they still urged caution while driving.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning will see snowfall totals of around an inch.
Light snow tonight, possible winter storm Wednesday night
FILE
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
FILE
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
FILE - Response crews meet up at their morning briefing on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in...
UPDATE: 6,900+ barrels of oil recovered from Keystone spill

Latest News

A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
More than half of oil spilled in Keystone Pipeline rupture recovered
Gas prices are at their lowest level since October 2021 as the Christmas holiday weekend...
AAA projects nearly 1.2 million Kansans to hit the road for the holidays
One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early...
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
Likely less than 1" today with several inches by Thursday with strong winds and dangerous wind...
AM rain/snow mix today