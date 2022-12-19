Marlatt Ave. reopened after separate collisions due to icy conditions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of Marlatt Ave. has reopened in Manhattan after it was closed as crews responded to two separate collisions due to the road’s icy conditions.

Just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, the Riley County Police Department says the stretch of Marlatt Ave. between Seth Child Rd. and Browning Ave. had been closed as emergency crews responded to two separate collisions.

RCPD noted that the stretch of road had iced over due to a mix of rain and snow and falling temperatures.

Officials urged caution as many traveled to work as other areas could quickly become icy as well.

Around 9:40 a.m., RCPD indicated that the stretch of road had been reopened, however, they still urged caution while driving.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.