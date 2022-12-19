Manhattan Fire Department: Royal Towers requires structural evaluation

Viral videos of damage at Royal Towers have pushed the fire department to investigate the facility which will require a structural evaluation. CTSY: Brett Cale
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Viral videos of damage at Royal Towers in Manhattan has pushed the fire department to investigate the facility which will require an evaluation by a structural engineer.

The Manhattan Fire Department says on Monday, Dec. 19, that its Risk Reduction Division was made aware of several videos that went viral over the weekend that show possible code violations at Royal Towers, 1700 N. Manhattan Ave.

Royal Towers is an apartment complex that markets toward college student living.

Inspectors said they visited the facility on Monday, along with the property management company, The Prime Company, to perform an inspection. Areas were found that needed repair, however, no immediate threat of a collapse was found.

MFD said it did find several violations related to the condition of the exterior balconies and stairs and a notice of violation has been issued to the owner which will require evaluations by a structural engineer. It will also require any deficiencies noted in the evaluation have necessary repairs completed to ensure compliance and safe occupancy.

The current owner of the building is listed as TD Invest LLC, of Crystal Bay, Nev.

In 2019, MFD said a similar concern was received about Royal Towers. The owner was required to have a structural engineer evaluate the integrity of the exterior balconies and facilitate repairs. Records show the repairs were completed and that ongoing evaluation was recommended.

A TikTok video documents structural issues at Royal Towers in Manhattan.
A TikTok video documents structural issues at Royal Towers in Manhattan.(Brett Cale)

