Man accused of fatal Emporia hit and run comes forward

Victim identified
Angel Alvarado
Angel Alvarado(Lyon Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of hitting and killing a man in Emporia and putting him in his vehicle has come forward and is cooperating with officials in the investigation and the victim has been identified.

The Emporia Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 19, that it has located Angel Manuel Alvarado, the man accused of driving his vehicle into a pedestrian and killing him.

EPD has also identified the victim as Osvaldo, Laffita-Ramirez, 50, of Emporia.

Officials noted that Alvarado has come forward and is cooperating with the investigation. As it continues the investigation involves multiple agencies, including EPD, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Lyon Co. Coroner’s Office.

Alvarado is accused of hitting Laffita-Ramirez around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the area of 6th and Constitution St. He then allegedly put Laffita-Ramirez in his vehicle and drove to 4th and Congress St. where he got out and ran - leaving Laffita-Ramirez in the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

EPD indicated that at the end of the investigation, all information will be submitted to the Lyon Co. Attorney’s Office for review of pending criminal charges.

Officials said they would like to thank the public for their help in providing tips in the investigation.

