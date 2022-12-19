Kansas men’s and women’s basketball climb Top 25 Poll

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is congratulated by a teammate after a basket against Indiana...
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is congratulated by a teammate after a basket against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest AP Top 25 Poll has both Jayhawk basketball programs on the rise.

For the men, they move from No. 8 to No. 4. They’re coming off two blow wins last week (Missouri 95-67, Indiana, 84-62).

As for the women, they’re now No. 20 in the country after being No. 22 last week. The Jayhawks are still undefeated at 10-0 after topping Tulsa with ease 81-62.

This is the first time the women cracked the Top 25 in nearly 10 years after slotting their name amongst the best last week.

The men will play Harvard Dec. 22 at Allen Fieldhouse with game time set for six while the women play Nebraska on the road Dec. 21 with tip-off at six p.m.

