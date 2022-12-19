Kansas-based flour company to hit KC metro supermarket shelves

NEW CAMBRIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shoppers at select Price Chopper and Hen House Market locations in the KC metro will soon have a new choice for flour on the shelves.

Officials with Farmers Direct Foods - a Kansas-based regenerative flour brand - says on Monday, Dec. 19, that its products will now be given shelf space in Balls Food Stores which include select Hen House Market and Price Chopper locations across the Kansas City metro area.

Farmers Direct noted that regenerative agriculture is a movement aimed at farming and grazing practices meant to create a more sustainable and resilient food system to support the long-term health of the environment. Some benefits include improved soil health, increased crop yields, and reduced reliance on synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

“Hen House and Price Chopper have always been at the top of our list for potential retail partners,” said Hayley Eckert, Farmer Direct Foods Vice President of Strategy and Sales. “Their commitment to the national Buy Fresh Buy Local program and supporting Kansas farmers makes this partnership a natural fit, and we’re excited to see how the product performs on shelves. Consumers are telling us they are interested in supporting a more sustainable supply chain. We believe there’s a demand for a sustainable choice in the artisan baking category at Balls Food Stores and we’re thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking retailer.”

The company also indicated that its practices focus on improving the well-being of farmers and farming communities. It uses a network of multi-generational Kansas farmers who adhere to a set of regenerative guidelines. In exchange for their commitment to these guidelines, it said it pays a premium for farmers’ crops and shares a portion of the company’s profits.

“In addition to enabling our partners to offer premium local flour, it’s also important for us to be a valuable ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) resource,” said Farmer Direct Chairman and CEO Tim Webster. “Given the current state of climate change, we have an ethical responsibility to produce wheat and flour products sustainably and support our partners who share these values.”

Farmers Direct said Balls Food Stores is the second retailer in just as many months to take on its line of artisan flours. It said West Coast grocery chain Smart & Final launched its whole white wheat and whole red wheat flours in-store in November.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.