First responders have message ahead of life-threatening cold conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wind chills are forecast to be as cold as 40 degrees below zero Thursday and Friday mornings. When it’s that cold it doesn’t take long for a trip outside to become dangerous.

“Exposure to the temperatures that we’re going to have can be life-threatening very quickly,” said Alan Stahl with the Topeka Fire Department.

Stahl says to be prepared for the incoming cold blast.

“It’s that time of year,” said Stahl, “where we start to see a lot of cold related injuries and we really hope the public will be prepared ahead of time in case you have a cold related emergency or have an emergency that can then become a cold related emergency. So even if your car breaks down you want to make sure that you have a winter safety kit in it that includes a snow shovel, some ice melt and a blanket to keep warm with.”

Frostbite and hypothermia will also be a concern this week.

“If your fingers or your lips, your extremities start to change color and turn blue or turn white, that’s a sign that you’re having restricted blood flow,” said Stahl. “Your body is going to do that naturally but that’s a first sign of cold related injuries. If you’re numb, tingling in those fingers, it’s time to get in and get warmed up.”

Signs of hypothermia include shivering, slurred speech or mumbling, slowed breathing, low coordination and confusion. When you go inside to escape the cold be sure to heat your home the right way and avoid using propane and kerosene.

“You want to make sure that any heating device you’re using is rated for indoor use,” said Stahl. “The reason behind that is that if you use an outdoor heater inside, they may produce carbon monoxide and that’s an odorless gas that can kill you.”

If using a space heater, Stahl says never leave it unattended in a room and keep it away from other objects.

“If you are using a space heater, you want to make sure you have a good airflow around it,” said Stahl, “but also make that you’re not using an extension cord with that space heater because those appliances draw a lot of electricity and if you’re using too small of an extension cord or one that’s wrapped up into a ball, those can overheat and cause a fire.”

If you haven’t done so already, now is also a godd time to change out the air filters in your heating unit to allow for better efficiency. This will also be a good time to check on friends, family or neighbors and see what you can do for them to prepare for the cold blast.

