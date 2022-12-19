Corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual relationship with juvenile inmate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer has been arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a juvenile inmate who is 16 or older.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says that Catherine Michelle Dutcher, 24, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15, and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Dutcher, a former corrections officer, has been accused of unlawful sexual relations - a department of corrections employee with a juvenile corrections inmate 16 or older.

KDOC noted that Dutcher, who was hired on August 22, was released from her position on the same day as her arrest.

The Department also indicated that the case has been turned over to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay for review.

Dutcher remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

