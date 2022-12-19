City of Manhattan commits to advancement of Black entrepreneurship

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has committed to the advancement of Black entrepreneurship in the area through a new partnership program.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the City of Manhattan says it partnered with the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills to announce it has committed to the Ownership and Optionality program.

The City noted that the commitment was made at the National League of Cities City Summit as part of the City Inclusive Entrepreneurship program to provide it with resources and support to help entrepreneurs of color to achieve greater economic mobility, reduce the racial wealth gap and improve access, opportunity, knowledge and funding for historically underrepresented groups.

“The City of Manhattan, along with our economic development partners at the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and K-State Innovation Partners, is working together with the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills (BEFH) to provide underrepresented entrepreneurs with more opportunities for economic advancement,” said Mayor Linda Morse.

The City indicated that the CIE program helps cities to adopt policies, programs and practices to give underrepresented entrepreneurs more chances for economic advancement.

“We are excited to work with Mayor Linda Morse, Mayor Pro Tem Mark Hatesohl, and other City leaders to bring this important program and resources to the Flint Hills region,” said Dr. Crystal J. Davis, lead implementor for the program. “The Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills are invested in learning and providing opportunities for local banks to support entrepreneurs of color.”

According to the City, participants choose an area of focus for their programs to support economic growth, including working with startups, creating microlending platforms and improving access to procurement opportunities.

Now in its fourth year, the City said the network has grown to include more than 200 cities, 25o local partners and $100 million in committed resources.

“Leaders of America’s cities, towns, and villages recognize that racial and gender equity are key ingredients to economic growth in communities,” said Clarence E. Anthony, chief executive officer and executive director of NLC. “We look forward to working with new members of the City Inclusive Entrepreneurship program to bring their commitments to fruition and create economies in which everyone wins.”

The City noted that it will join 55 other cities from across the nation that have made a total of 71 commitments. As part of its participation, Manhattan will receive direct technical assistance, information sharing and financial support.

