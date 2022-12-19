AXING YOUR TAXES: New plan seeks to cut taxes on food, diapers, more

ROELAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A new ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan set out by Governor Laura Kelly seeks to cut taxes on food, diapers, feminine hygiene products, school supplies and social security.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Dec. 19, that she has released a 3-part ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan to save more than $500 million over the next three years. She said the plan delivers on major promises - including a push to immediately ‘axe the tax’ on groceries and eliminate the state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products, create an annual state sales tax holiday for school supplies and cut taxes on social security for retirees.

“I’m pleased to introduce a plan that axes taxes for Kansas families and retirees in a way that keeps our state’s economy and budget strong,” Gov. Kelly said. “By cutting taxes on groceries and diapers, school supplies, and social security, this plan will put money back in Kansans’ pockets and create real savings for those who need it most.”

In the spring of 2022, Kelly said she signed the “Axe the Food Tax” bill to gradually eliminate the 6.5% state sales tax on groceries - one of the highest in the nation - starting on Jan. 1. If passed, she said the first part of her ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan will supersede the gradual reduction and immediately zero-out the tax as well as taxes on other essentials which were not included in the 2022 bill.

The Governor noted that the second part of the plan would create a 3-day zero percent sales tax holiday on school supplies, personal computers, instructional materials and art supplies each August. She said the holiday would provide relief to families and teachers who gear up for back to school. It would also keep Kansas retailers competitive with surrounding areas.

Currently, Kelly said Kansans who earn less than $75,000 each year do not pay state income tax on social security income. However, once they earn a dollar more - including through investments and life insurance policies - she said the entirety of their social security income is subject to state income tax. She said the third part of her plan would smooth out that cliff so no Kansan who makes less than $100,000 per year pays full taxes on social security.

Kelly indicated that the cuts are possible through fiscal responsibility and leadership she laid out during her first term as governor.

“I am calling on legislators of both parties to support these bills and provide practical financial relief to families and retirees across our great state,” Kelly said.

